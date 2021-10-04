Lakhimpur Kheri Latest Update: Lakhimpur Kheri Par Kanhaiya Ka BJP Par Nishana Kahan Kisano Par Gadi Chadkar Unki Ma Ng Kuchal Pao

Highlights Political turmoil after the death of a farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri

Kanhaiya Kumar’s tweet surrounded the BJP government

‘BJP is trampling on farmers who make gold by trampling soil’

The Congress leader said – The farmers of India will surely crush the ego of your power

Patna

Political turmoil is on the rise after the death of a farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, are trying to reach the spot. Meanwhile, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has lashed out at the BJP government in the state by tweeting on the whole issue. He said that their demand could not be crushed by boarding farmers’ vehicles.

Kanhaiya’s tweet on the death of farmers in Lakhimpur

Kanhaiya Kumar, who recently quit the CPI and joined the Congress, tweeted on the Lakhimpur Kheri case on Sunday evening. He wrote, ‘BJP is trampling on the farmers who are making gold by trampling the soil. Listen, you dishonest, you can’t crush the demands of the farmers by loading their carts on them. But the farmers of India will surely crush the ego of your power. ‘

Read also: – ‘Riots are in power, constitutional bodies are scared’, Tejaswi targets BJP over Lakhimpur incident

“The rioters are in power and the constitutional institutions are scared,” Tejaswi said

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav also tweeted on the issue. He said, ‘The breadwinners in our country will have to face such genocide, the horrific atrocities protected by the authorities, it was unimaginable till now, but this is the new India. The rioters are in power and the constitutional institutions are terrified. Cruelty in Lakhimpur Kheri cannot be forgiven. Of course not! ‘

READ Also Permanent seat in Security Council: Permanent seat of UNSC is India's top priority, says Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala Demonstration of farmers with dead bodies, murder case against Home Minister’s son … Ground report from Lakhimpur Kheri

The political turmoil over the Lakhimpur case has not stopped

Meanwhile, after the death of a farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, the police administration is trying its best to stop the leaders from coming here. However, Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur Kheri. The administration has arrested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar and BSP’s Satish Mishra before they reached Lakhimpur Kheri. There was a heated argument with the police personnel who reached to arrest Priyanka Gandhi.