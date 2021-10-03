Lakhimpur Kheri latest updates in Hindi

A sudden eruption took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening. The farmers’ protest, which was considered normal, did not occur until late at night that no development would take place after which the entire district would be on high alert. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had a pre-arranged function at Banbirpur, the hometown of Kheri MP and Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Some farmers were standing in the way of the Deputy Chief Minister with black flags when a black jeep hit some farmers. A total of eight people, including four BJP workers and four farmers, have so far lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Let’s find out how the spark of violence started and what has happened so far …In fact, the farmers had announced a march from Lakhimpur Kheri to Tikunia on Sunday afternoon. It was attended by thousands of farmers. After this, the farmers got information that Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was coming to Banbirpur village to attend the program organized by him.Upon learning of the arrival of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the farmers at the Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground occupied the helipad site. This changed Keshav’s schedule and he reached Lakhimpur by road from Lucknow.

Lakhimpur Kheri News: There were many cameras on the video … 4 killed, minister’s son Ashish Mishra denies being present at the scene

Farmers arrived with black flags in their hands

After this, angry farmers tore down the hoardings welcoming Keshav in Tikuniya and farmers from several nearby villages including Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurnnagar arrived with black flags in their hands. Farmers stood on the Tikunia-Banbirpur turn to show black flags to Teni and Keshav.



The farmers made serious allegations against the minister’s son

The farmers allege that Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and his supporters vandalized vehicles on the protesting farmers. The farmers then set fire to three vehicles, including Monu’s car. The enraged farmers set fire to three vehicles of Monu and his supporters and overturned the rest.

‘I am not just a minister or an MP-MLA …’, this speech infuriated the farmers, find out who is Ajay Mishra Teni?

Deployed a large force, sent an investigation team

In view of the tension, five companies of Central Force and three companies of PAC have been deployed in the district. Internet service has also been shut down in the district as a precaution. The government has also sent a team of officials to investigate the cause of the incident. The team comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi, ADG (LO) Prashant Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar of Lucknow and IG Range Lucknow Lakshmi Singh.

The Minister said – My son was not present

On the whole issue, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra has said, “Three BJP workers and a driver have been beaten up by some elements involved in the farmers’ agitation at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.” “My son was not present near the spot at Lakhimpur Kheri. There is video evidence of this,” he said. The Minister of State for Home Affairs said that a stone was hurled at the car of the BJP workers, causing the vehicle to overturn, crushing two people to death, after which the BJP workers were beaten.

Lakhimpur Kheri News: 6 killed in Lakhimpuri-Kheri violence, troops deployed for fear of loud noise

I was present 4 km away from the scene – Ashish Mishra

Speaking on the allegations of firing and car loading of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Ashish Mishra said, “How is this possible when I was not there. He was present at the riot event. He said there was no evidence that he was present. Ashish Mishra says that he was present at the spot, 4 km away from the spot, his driver was driving. Explaining, Ashish Mishra said that the whole matter should be investigated at the highest level.

Opponents will camp in Lakhimpur today

The recent incident in Lakhimpur has come as a shock to the UP government, which has taken several decisions in the interest of farmers, including the recent hike in sugarcane prices. After this incident, all the opposition parties have intensified their political agitation by attacking the BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will reach Lakhimpur on Monday and meet the farmers. Meanwhile, several farmer leaders including farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar have left for Lakhimpur.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Chaos erupts in Lakhimpur-Kheri .. CM Yogi returns to Lucknow, PAC 3 company leaves, Rakesh also reaches Tikait

Farmers announced protests across the country

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, outraged by the death of farmers, on Monday declared a nationwide protest. Demonstrations will be held outside the offices of district magistrates and commissioners across the country. Farmers leaders Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal Singh have demanded an inquiry into the incident by a Supreme Court-appointed judge instead of the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Chief Minister Yogi appealed for peace

On the whole matter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a statement saying that the people of the area are appealed to stay in their homes and no one should be misled. Contribute to maintaining peace and order in the place. Wait for an on-the-spot investigation and action before reaching any conclusions. The government will go to the bottom of the cause of the incident, expose the elements involved in the incident and take stern action against the culprits.

READ Also Sextortion cases: Sextortion in Bollywood: Sextortion from Bollywood celebrities, money transferred to Nepal's account - Mumbai police receive complaints of sextortion in Bollywood Video: This is the speech of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni behind the Lakhimpur Kheri fire