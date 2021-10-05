Lakhimpur Kheri Live News Update: Samanya is happening in Lakhimpur. Internet is off from internet

Section 144 is still in force in Lakhimpur-Khiri in Uttar Pradesh, but the situation seems to be slowly improving. Restrictions on internet services were lifted on Tuesday evening and internet and SMS services were restored after 48 hours. Violence erupted on Sunday during a farmers’ agitation near Union Home Minister Aziya Mishra Teni’s Banbirpur village. Eight people, including four farmers and three BJP workers, were killed in the incident.



The situation in Lakhimpur city was normal and schools were opened

However, security personnel are still seen patrolling important places on the way to Tikuniya, about 60 km from the district headquarters. As usual, normal activities were carried out at Lakhimpur railway station, market and other places. Schools in the city were also reopened on Tuesday, while they were closed on Monday, the second day of the incident, as a precautionary measure.

Security personnel are present on the route from Lakhimpur to Tikunia, the number is low

Private buses from Lakhimpur to Tikuniya were also running normally. District administration sources said that restraining orders under section 144 of the CRPC are still in force in Lakhimpur. Security personnel were seen patrolling important places on their way to the district headquarters as well as on their way to Tikunia village, but their number was not as high as in the last two days.

FIR in serious clauses against Union Home Minister

A police force is also deployed at Banbirpur, the hometown of Union Home Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. Union Minister Ajay Mishra has been in the limelight since the incident, while his son Ashish Mishra has been charged under serious sections like murder and criminal conspiracy.



The situation is also normal in Tikuniya, the funeral of the dead

Currently the situation is normal in Tikunia. Both the dead farmers of Lakhimpur were cremated peacefully. No agitating farmers or civilians were seen in Tikuniya, but a crowd was seen at ‘Gurudwara Kodiwala Ghat Sahib’ a short distance from the venue.



Compensation checks handed over to the families of the deceased farmers

On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, DM Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasia reached the house of a deceased farmer of Tehsil Nighasan at Chaukhara Farm on Tuesday evening and handed over a check of Rs 45 lakh to the families of the deceased. Farmers. Chief Development Officer Anil Kumar Singh and Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Sanjay Kumar Singh visited the family of the deceased farmer Namdarpurwa in Amethi village in Dhaurahara tehsil and handed over a check of Rs 45 lakh.



