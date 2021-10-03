Lakhimpur Kheri Live Update: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will not be able to cross Lucknow Airport Land: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Bhupesh Baghel will not be able to land at Lucknow Airport

Highlights The case of death of eight farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri is heating up.

Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Chandra Mishra and Shivpal Singh Yadav are in custody

Now the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab have been ordered to stop at the airport

Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will not be allowed to land at Lucknow airport

Lucknow

In the case of the death of farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government does not want the opposition to prevail. Yogis are trying their best to stop the opposition from giving political color to this issue. Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Singh and Satish Chandra Mishra have been remanded in custody, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister have been ordered to stay at the airport.

Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi has written a letter to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Authority in Lucknow. In the letter, he has ordered not to admit Bhupesh Baghel and the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

‘Law and order may deteriorate’

Avanish Awasthi has written in the letter that after the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri, law and order there may deteriorate. The DM has enforced Section 144 there. In view of this situation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa should not be allowed to land at Amausi Airport.

Bhupesh Baghel had announced to come to UP

We will tell you that Bhupesh Baghel had said on Monday that he would visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, where eight people were killed when violence broke out during a farmers’ agitation. The Congress has appointed Baghel as its senior observer for next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Letter to Airport Authority

Tweeted a day ago

“I am a farmer,” Baghel said in a tweet on Sunday. I understand the plight of the farmer. I will go to Lakhimpur tomorrow morning to stand behind him in this difficult situation. In another tweet, he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying those in power in Uttar Pradesh would not be able to stifle the voice of farmers in this way.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab was to accompany the team

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had on Sunday announced a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. He had said that he would visit Lakhimpur Kheri with a team to take stock of the situation there.