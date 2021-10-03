Lakhimpur Kheri News: Internet shut down in Lakhimpur Kheri after clashes between farmers and BJP leaders

Highlights At least eight people have been killed so far in a stampede in Lakhimpur Kheri

4 protesters, 3 BJP leaders and 1 driver were also killed

Leaders of all opposition parties are approaching Lakhimpur Kheri

Telecommunications companies have shut down the Internet as a precaution

Lakhimpur-Kheri

At least eight people have been killed so far in a stampede during a farmers’ agitation in Tikuniya, Lakhimpur Kheri. According to preliminary information, four people were killed on both sides. Four farmers were killed when a BJP leader’s car was crushed, while protesting farmers beat three BJP leaders and the driver of the car to death.

It is learned that leaders of all opposition parties are coming to Lakhimpur on Monday, about which the district administration is on alert. As a precaution, Geo’s internet service has been shut down. Airtel and other companies have also shut down their internet services in some areas. The district administration has decided to close private schools on Monday. Currently, a large police force and PAC are deployed at the spot.

With a large force deployed in the area, opposition leaders began arriving

There is a lot of tension on both sides after the death of 8 people. Opposition leaders are preparing to open a morcha in Lakhimpur. Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Deependra Hooda have left for Lakhimpur. BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait are also reaching Lakhimpur. Strict police force and PAC are present in the area considering the VVIP movement and fear of chaos. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar himself and IG Range Lakshmi Singh are camped in Lakhimpur.

The riots took place in the Union Minister’s village

In fact, a riot rally was held on Sunday in Banbirpur village of Union Minister and Kheri MP Ajay Mishra Teni. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was visiting Lakhimpur, was invited as the chief guest at the event. Upon hearing the news of the arrival of the Deputy Chief Minister, farmers from the adjoining tehsils and districts gathered at the Tikunia-Banbirpur turn. He was preparing to protest in front of the Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy and show black flags. However, at the same time, two SUVs of BJP leaders went ahead and ran over the protesting farmers.



(With information from Lakhimpur correspondent Gopal Giri)