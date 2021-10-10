Lakhimpur Kheri News: Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: Congress seeks time to meet President, many senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi will make statements

The Congress has demanded a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind to give him a statement on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal has written a letter to the President seeking time to meet the delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.Apart from Rahul and Venugopal, the delegation will include AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. Violence erupted during a farmers’ agitation at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra, has been arrested in the case. Venugopal said the incident shook the country’s conscience. He said the Congress party has demanded a meeting with the President as soon as possible so that a detailed statement on the October 3 violence could be submitted to him. He alleged that despite the massive protests and the intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken against the culprits or the Union Home Minister.