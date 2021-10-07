Lakhimpur Kheri News: RSS warns of Lakhimpur violence – Govt to suffer if impartial investigation is not conducted

Highlights The Indian Farmers Association has said that if the government wants to avoid stains, be careful in advance.

“People are demanding the resignation of the minister, but we hope that whatever the government does will be right,” he said.

Government needs to be vigilant to avoid stains: BKS



New Delhi

The farmers’ union of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that the government will have to suffer if the Lakhimpur Kheri case is not investigated impartially. Although the Indian Farmers’ Union (IFU) has full faith in the government, if the government wants to avoid stains, be careful in advance, he added. Badri Narayan Chaudhary, National General Secretary of Kisan Sangh, said that if the government wants to release the minister (Ajay Mishra) first, the government needs to consider it.

The NBT asked the general secretary of the farmers’ association that if Ajay Mishra remained in the ministry, a proper inquiry would be held and he should resign till an inquiry is held. “Everyone is demanding his resignation,” Chaudhary said. But if the investigator has faith in the society, then no one can escape the investigation. Be it a minister, no matter how influential or common man.

He said that an FIR has been lodged against the minister’s son and many cases will be found where the FIR has not been lodged. We believe the investigation will be impartial. He said that if the government wants to avoid stains, be careful in advance, it can also leave earlier (resignation of the minister), the government will consider. If there is no impartial investigation, the government will have to suffer. People are demanding resignation.

Do you support this demand? “We are sure that the government will not do anything wrong,” he said. When a retired judge conducts an inquiry, there should be no doubt as to whether any government or minister can make an impact. He said there should be an impartial inquiry into the incident and whoever was behind it should be brought to justice. The families of the dead should get justice.