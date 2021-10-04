Lakhimpur Kheri News Today: Lakhimpur Kheri Latest Update in Hindi: Farmers are being killed and some politicians are benefiting, bks on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Highlights The RSS farmers’ association has compared the Lakhimpur incident to Mandsaur violence

Four years ago, farmers were shot dead in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

BKS has demanded an inquiry into the Lakhimpur violence and action against the culprits

New Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) farmers’ organization (BKS) has said that leaders in the guise of farmers have been responsible for the violence in Lakhimpur-Khiri in Uttar Pradesh from the very beginning. The Kisan Sangh compared the violence in Lakhimpur to the incident in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh four years ago. The farmers were then fired upon and five farmers were killed.

“We were scared from day one and warned of violent and political agitation,” BKS national secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra told NBT. It was clear that they were resorting to violence for political motives. The farmers ’union leader said the farmer was killed, no leader was injured. The farmer dies and then the demand also changes, so violent and political agitation never helps.

BKS secretary condemned the Lakhimpur incident. “We condemn violence, we condemn those who commit violence, we also condemn those who promote violent political movement in the name of farmers,” he said. Would you have thought that the peasants did not sit in the movement? The leaders of the farmers’ association said that the farmers are sitting there, there are also farmers’ leaders, but the movement is political, it is not a farmers’ movement.

“We demand an investigation into the violence and action against the perpetrators,” he said. The Kisan Sangh leaders said that the people who were protesting were constantly inciting them and eventually the farmers were killed in the violence. The same thing happened in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, he said. Farmers were killed there, leaders are moving around, some became Patidar leaders, some became ministers on that basis, the same thing is going to happen here. Kisan Sangh leaders said that some people become leaders and farmers are killed. So we are not in such a violent way.