Lakhimpur #Kheri #News #Today #Lakhimpur #Kheri #News #Today #Varun #Gandhi #Latest #News #Hindu #Sikhs

Highlights BJP leader said – National unity should not be kept intact for political gain

Calling the agitating farmers Khalistani is an insult to those who shed blood for the country

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri was an attempt to turn Hindus against Sikhs. He said the attempt was not only “unethical and misleading” but also “dangerous”.

National unity for profit should not be hindered

He had also shared videos of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in the past and demanded action against the culprits. After this, Varun was thrown out of the newly formed national executive of the BJP. He tweeted, “The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is an attempt to fight the Sikhs against the Hindus.” Not only does this create immoral and erroneous discourse, but it is dangerous to draw such lines and try to overcome their wounds, which have filled generations. We should not stop national unity for political gain.

If this caused the wrong reaction

Varun Gandhi said that the struggle for justice in Lakhimpur Kheri was a brutal killing of poor farmers and had nothing to do with any particular religion. “Declaring protesting farmers as Khalistanis is not only an insult to the great children of the country who fought and shed blood for the security of their borders, but also dangerous to national unity, if it provoked the wrong kind of reaction,” he said.

Ashish Mishra was arrested after interrogation

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence in Tikonia area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday in protest of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit. A number of people, including Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, have been booked in the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ashish Mishra on Saturday after nearly 12 hours of investigation into the violence.