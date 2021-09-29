Lakhimpur Violence News: Where Yogi Government Failed in Lakhimpur Violence: Latest News of Lakhimpur Violence Yogi Government

Highlights Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Manish Gupta murder case, Sonbhadra’s uprising case … such cases must be bothering the Yogi government

The UP government has a huge system from information to security and control over the people, then how are the officials missing

The question arises as to where the loyal officials of the Yogi government are wrong and how much damage will be done to the BJP?

Lucknow

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Gorakhpur property dealer Manish Gupta murder case, Sonbhadra’s Umbha case … these are the cases that raise questions about the Yogi government’s claim of strict law and order. The UP government has a huge system from information to security and control over the people. Despite this, credible government officials fail to handle the situation. In such a scenario, the question arises as to where the trusted officials of the Yogi government are wrong and how much trouble the BJP will have to endure during the election season?

As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office, he expressed his strong stance on improving law and order. Even so, the biggest incident when he came to power was when BJP men attacked the bungalow of SSP Saharanpur Love Kumar. The series that started with this incident is still going on. Despite prior reports of violent demonstrations, district officials failed to control the situation each time.

Be it the Kasganj violence or the Sonbhadra uprising, the chaos after the remains of a cow were found in Bulandshahr or the case of eight people killed in a bloody encounter in Lakhimpur on Sunday. One thing that was common in all these incidents was that, overall, the intelligence department had already alerted the district authorities, yet the information was not taken seriously.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

At least nine people have been killed so far in violence and arson in the village of Tikunia, about 75 km from the Lakhimpur district headquarters on the Nepal border. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had a pre-arranged program in Kheri MP and Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s Banbirpur village. Some farmers were standing in the way of the Deputy Chief Minister with black flags when a black jeep hit some farmers. The confusion then escalated. Although an agreement has now been reached between the farmers and the administration, the political battle over it continues.

Police questioned in Manish Gupta murder case

Manish Gupta was a property dealer and had gone to Gorakhpur on Monday with his close friends Pradip Chauhan and Hardeep Singh. Manish was staying with his friends in room number 512 of Hotel Krishna Palace. Around 12.30 pm on Monday, JN Singh, in-charge of Ramgarhtal station, reached the hotel for inspection.

Police accused of killing an innocent man in Gorakhpur

Police opened the door of the room and started asking everyone for ID. After checking the IDs, the police started checking everyone’s bags. On the action of the police, Manish said that we are not terrorists, the same thing became unbearable to the police. It is alleged that the police started beating Manish and his friends mercilessly. Manish was beaten by the police. Manish later died at the hospital.

There was tension in Saharanpur for more than a month

In Saharanpur, from 20 April 2017 to 23 May 2017, there were incidents of violence and tension due to the mistakes of the officers. Despite all the intelligence reports in the case, the district authorities failed to assess the situation. As a result, there was no effective management of the police force.

The incident was brought under control immediately but no arrangements were made to monitor it, which later led to violence. There was no consensus between the DM and SSP in the district. In addition, there was a lack of coordination and information exchange between the local intelligence and the district and police administrations.

Confusion after finding cattle in Bulandshahr

The situation in Siyana in Bulandshahr was aggravated by the mistakes of the police and the administration. When the remains of cattle were found in Mahav village, the army and officials rushed to the spot, but they could not find the destroyed remains as they understood the people in the field. After talking to the people, the case was dragged on for 4 hours uninterruptedly.

This heated up the atmosphere and the crowd gathered. The DM and SSP of the district continued to take the matter lightly. The SSP sent an army of three to four police stations to the spot but did not realize the need to go himself. The SSP got there as the case simmered further.

Violence after tricolor procession in Kasganj

A minor incident at Kasganj in connection with the Tricolor Yatra had turned into communal violence due to negligence on the part of the authorities. Due to the negligence of the district officers, it took four days for the senior officers to take control of the incident.

Similarly, high-ranking police officials had all the information to create chaos on the occasion of Bharat Bandh, but even after this, there was huge chaos in many districts of Western UP.

Sonbhadra’s case

There was also a lot of arbitrariness at the level of the local police station and the Sonbhadra police in the case of the massacre of tribals in Sonbhadra’s Umbha over a land dispute. Under pressure from the oppressors, the police wrote fake cases against tribal leaders.

Despite repeated complaints from tribals, the police did not take any action against the accused. The result was the firing on the rioters and the death of 11 tribals. This incident shook the state as well as the entire country. This was due to the negligence of the district administration and the police officers, which led to such a big incident.

There was also a mistake in the performance of the CAA-NRC

The agitation against CAA and NRC in UP also revealed a major shortage of police administration in the districts. Violent clashes broke out in many districts due to the mistakes of the officials and people lost their lives.

Authorities were already aware of such violent protests. Despite this, no proper efforts have been made to stop them.