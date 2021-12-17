Lakhs of employees on Bank Strike: Your banking related work may get stuck even today! Know why the strike is happening? Bank Strike continues for the Second Day: You may also effect as services across country hit Know why the strike is happening?

Earlier, around nine lakh employees of public sector banks had started a two-day strike on Thursday (December 16, 2021) to protest against the privatization of public sector banks. The functioning of these banks across the country was affected on the first day of the strike.

On Friday (December 17, 2021), lakhs of employees of public sector banks continued their strike for the second day in protest against the proposed privatization of banks. Branches remained closed in many parts of the country following a strike call by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), a body of nine bank unions. This organization includes unions like All India Bank Officers’ Confederation: AIBOC, All India Bank Employees Association: AIBEA and National Organization of Bank Workers: NOBW.

As a result, services like deposit and withdrawal, check clearance and loan approval at branches remained stuck due to the two-day strike during the day. Public sector lenders, including State Bank of India, had informed customers that services at their branches could be affected due to the strike. However, the private sector especially the new generation private sector lenders, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, worked as usual.

Several branches of state-run banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank and Bank of India remained closed on Thursday with customers informed about the strike. Employees unions said that apart from public sector banks, some employees of older generation private banks and regional rural banks also joined the strike.

He had said that officers of all classes, from sanitation workers to senior officers, are taking part in this two-day strike. According to AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatachalam, transactions involving 20.4 lakh checks worth Rs 18,600 crore could not take place on Thursday. State-run banks, including State Bank of India, had already informed customers that services at their branches may be affected due to the strike.

Venkatachalam said, “Public Banks act as a catalyst in the economic development of our country in general and for the underprivileged sections of the society and backward areas of the country in particular. “PSU banks have played a vital role in agriculture, small business, small business, small scale industries, small scale industries (SSI), transport and upliftment of weaker sections of the society,” he said.

AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutta said that it is unfortunate that the strike due to the attitude of the government has affected the functioning of more than one lakh branches of banks and regional rural banks. Venkatachalam said that several political parties including Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have supported the strike.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, state coordinator of UFBU in Maharashtra, said that the employees unions of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reserve Bank of India have also supported the strike. In Maharashtra, around 60,000 employees of public sector banks took part in the strike. He said 5,000 bank employees protested at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

UFBU coordinator in West Bengal Gautam Niyogi claimed that there was a complete strike in the state. AIBOC general secretary Sanjay Das said that if the government does not drop the idea of ​​privatization of state-run banks, there will be several more protests besides the two-day strike. He said that this move of the government would hurt the private sectors of the economy as well as the flow of credit to SHGs and the rural economy would also be affected.

Das said that about 70 per cent of the country’s deposits are with state-run banks and handing them over to private capital will put common man’s money at risk. A section of bank employees in Chennai protested wearing black badges and raised slogans against the Centre’s decision to move.

At the same time, in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, bank employees protested outside the SBI office near Ambedkar Circle. In fact, under this strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), a forum of nine bank unions, the employees are on strike against the central government’s decision to privatize two more public sector banks in the current financial year.

Let us tell you that in the Union Budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatization of two public sector banks as part of the Centre’s disinvestment plan. To facilitate privatization, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for introduction and passage during the current session of Parliament. The government had earlier privatized the bank in 2019 by selling its majority stake in IDBI to LIC and also merged 14 state-run banks in the last four years.