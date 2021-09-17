Lal Singh Chadha: Kareena Kapoor Khan beach holiday photo viral asks where is my baby Kareena Kapoor’s beach glamorous style, shared the photo and said- where is my baby?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style makes her different from other actresses. On Thursday, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two children Jeh and Timur. Now Kareena is sitting on the beautiful beach and sharing selfies. In which her glamorous style is worth seeing. Kareena has shared a selfie on her Instagram account. In which she is seen sitting on the edge of a beautiful beach. While sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘Sweet dreams.’

Kareena has shared another photo of herself. In whose caption he wrote, Where is my child? Kareena Kapoor has yet to reveal the name of her beautiful holiday location. Earlier in August, Bebo had gone to Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons Timur and Jeh to celebrate Saif’s 51st birthday.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s next film is ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In this film, Kareena will be seen having a romance with Aamir Khan. This is the second film of Aamir and Kareena. Earlier, Kareena was seen sharing screen space with Aamir in ‘3 Idiots’. Mona Singh will also be seen in the film.