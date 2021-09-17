Lal Singh Chadha: Kareena Kapoor Khan beach holiday photo viral asks where is my baby Kareena Kapoor’s beach glamorous style, shared the photo and said- where is my baby?
Kareena has shared another photo of herself. In whose caption he wrote, Where is my child? Kareena Kapoor has yet to reveal the name of her beautiful holiday location. Earlier in August, Bebo had gone to Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons Timur and Jeh to celebrate Saif’s 51st birthday.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s next film is ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In this film, Kareena will be seen having a romance with Aamir Khan. This is the second film of Aamir and Kareena. Earlier, Kareena was seen sharing screen space with Aamir in ‘3 Idiots’. Mona Singh will also be seen in the film.
#Lal #Singh #Chadha #Kareena #Kapoor #Khan #beach #holiday #photo #viral #asks #baby #Kareena #Kapoors #beach #glamorous #style #shared #photo #baby
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.