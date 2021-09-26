Lal Singh Chadha release date: ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Jersey’ release dates have expired
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Saturday announced that cinemas would be opened in the state from October 22. As soon as the news of the opening of the cinema came, the producers started announcing the release date of their films. So far, the release dates of ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Shamshera’ and ’83’ have been revealed. The release dates of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Jersey’ have also been announced.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ was to be released on Christmas Day this year. Now the fans will have to wait a little longer. In fact, the film will be released next year in 2022 on Valentine’s Day. Aamir Khan Productions shared a note on his Instagram account and wrote, ‘We welcome the administration’s decision to allow cinemas to reopen from October 22. Our film Lal Singh Chadha will not be screened this Christmas due to a delay due to an epidemic. Now we will release Lal Singh Chadha on Valentine’s Day, 2022.
After ‘3 Idiots’, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen working together in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In addition to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav VJ. ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ directed by Advait Chandan is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forest Gump.
The release date of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has expired. The film is set to release on November 19, 2021. Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Varun V Sharma directed ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.
The release dates of ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ and ‘Shamshera’ have come, find out when these films will hit the theaters Kabir Khan has said that the movie ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh will be released sometime The release date of Shahid Kapoor and Mrinal Thakur’s ‘Jersey’ has also been announced. The film is set to release on December 1, 2021 this year. Pankaj Kapoor is also in a pivotal role in Gautam Tinnauri directed ‘Jersey’.
