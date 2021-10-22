Lalita Pawar’s face was spoiled by a loud slap of Bhagwan Dada, she had been paralyzed for years

Legend actress Lalita Pawar is known for playing mostly negative characters in Hindi cinema. Lalita Pawar gained a lot of popularity by playing the character of ‘Manthara’ in Ramanand’s ‘Ramayana’. The actress had been working in front of the camera since the age of 9. It was not that he always got to play negative characters. Lalita Pawar also did many supporting roles, while Lalita Pawar used to be a main stream actress at one time.

Yes, but due to one incident, his life turned upside down. His career came to an abrupt halt and then a lot had changed by the time he started afresh. Actually, there was a big accident in Lalita Pawar’s life. This accident happened on the sets of the film itself.

In the year 1913, Lalita Pawar acted in the film ‘Raja Harishchandra’ at the age of 9. This film was India’s first silent film. As Lalita Pawar grew up, she started getting work as the main lead. After this Lalita Pawar started working as the heroine of the film. After 1942, in any of Lalita’s films, her face was starting to look quite different from before. Because of which he started getting supporting roles or negative roles.

After the accident that happened in Lalita’s life, her face and one side eye were affected. This eye of Lalita Pawar was not like this from the beginning, her eyes were very beautiful. This is about the time when Lalita was working in a film called ‘Jung-e-Azadi’ in 1942. At that time Lalita was only 26 years old. During the shooting of this film, in a scene, actor Bhagwan Dada had to slap Lalita Pawar on the cheek.

The famous artist Bhagwan Dada was famous for his art. People were convinced of his strong performance. When he was giving a scene with Lalita for this film, he was full of emotions, when he slapped Lalita Pawar on the cheek in the flow, his slap became very expensive for the actress. Bhagwan Dada slapped Lalita so hard that her eye nerves were also damaged. Due to the slap, Lalita Pawar had facial paralysis.

She struggled with this problem for three years. While she was taking treatment during this time, Lalita felt that her career was over. Although he started getting supporting roles, not the main role. Due to these roles, Lalita Pawar made her new identity in the industry.