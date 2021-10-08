Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi ka haath tam Lalu Yadav photo per Tej Pratap Yadav ka kya hoga reaction

Congress and RJD have fielded their candidates in the by-elections to Bihar, Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur. On the other hand, Tej Pratap Yadav, a rebel in the RJD, is preparing to campaign for the Congress in the by-elections to defeat his own party’s candidate. In the midst of these two political events, a picture emerged on Friday about a thousand kilometers from Patna, the country’s capital, which could confuse the people of Bihar. While Congress and RJD were facing each other in Bihar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav were seen speaking very closely in Delhi on the occasion of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s death anniversary.After the picture surfaced in the media, discussions started in the political corridors of Patna as to how Tejpratap Yadav would react to the picture. From the political corridors to social media, questions are being raised that with the help of the Congress, Tej Pratap Yadav wants to crush his younger brother Tejaswi Yadav’s dream of becoming the chief minister of the same party, Rahul Gandhi is chatting with the RJD supremo.

Know that since the incident started growing, the gap between Lalu Yadav and Tejaswi-Tej Pratap

Confusion in front of the people of Bihar?

After this picture of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi came to light, questions are also being raised as to what the people of Bihar should make of it. While RJD and Congress are facing off in Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur, the biggest leaders of both the parties are meeting each other. The people of Bihar may be confused after this picture comes to light that the grand alliance of RJD and Congress is still in the state that it is really broken.

Lalu and Rahul were seen smiling in the pictures. Lalu Prasad is seen sitting next to Rahul holding hands and saying something. In such a scenario, it is a matter of debate that there is no gap between the top leaders of RJD and Congress who have gone against each other in Bihar.

Will Tej Pratap Yadav separate from RJD and form a new party?



A rally was held at the LJP office on the occasion of Ram Vilas’s death anniversary

On the occasion of Ram Vilas Paswan’s first death anniversary, his son Chirag Paswan has organized a function at his residence in Delhi, while Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Kumar Paras has organized a function in Patna.

On the other hand, an event has been organized at the LJP office in Patna on Friday to mark the first death anniversary of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the function organized by the LJP and paid tributes to the late leader by offering wreaths.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the exhibition based on the character of Ram Vilas Paswan. Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Paswan had passed away on the same day last year. We are all gathered here to pay our respects to him.