Lalu Prasad Yadav Forget His Own Kids Name Who Sit In Him And Rabri Devi Lap In Throwback Photo Video Viral

An old video of Lalu Prasad Yadav is in the news, in which he is unable to tell the name of his own children after seeing his old picture.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has made a tremendous mark in the world of politics. Apart from being the Chief Minister of Bihar, he has also been the Union Railway Minister. Lalu Prasad Yadav is also well known for his style. Recently, an old video of him is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he forgets the names of the children sitting in the lap of his and wife Rabri Devi in ​​his old picture. This video of Lalu Prasad Yadav is related to the upcoming show ‘Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tej Hain’ on Star Plus.

In this show of Shahrukh Khan, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also shared funny stories related to himself and Rabri Devi. RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was shown an old picture of him and Rabri Devi in ​​the show. Seeing which he said, “This is Rabri Devi and both the daughters are sitting in her lap.” Seeing the picture, Shahrukh Khan asked him the names of both of them.

Shahrukh Khan said, “What are their names?” Responding to him, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “We have forgotten his name. Very small in this, now it has completely changed. Seeing his picture, Shahrukh Khan asked that it is you together, to which he replied yes. Hearing his words, King Khan said, “You were very handsome.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav himself did not back down from answering Shahrukh Khan’s words and said, “Our hair was completely black at that time. But now he’s white. Apart from this, Lalu Prasad Yadav told in the video that once he had brought silk saris from Bangalore for Rabri Devi, even though she got it for less money, but he told his wife the price of a saree is 10 thousand rupees. .

Talking about this, Lalu Prasad Yadav further said, “We told him that the cost of each sari is 10 thousand rupees. She had agreed, but when the saris started torn and the cloth started getting spoiled, she said that you have brought substandard items.