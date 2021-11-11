Lalu Prasad Yadav had said that Narendra Modi talks of destruction we talk of development

Said that the public does not forgive those who do politics of hatred. Only the people connected with the public understand the words of the people properly. Said, “We have driven a rickshaw, we have sold tea and biscuits at the Veterinary College in Patna. We grazed cows, grazed buffaloes, grazed goats and sheep.”

When Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks, controversy often starts over his statement. When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, then in a program of news channel ABP Lalu Yadav Said that Narendra Modi wants Hindus from all over the world to come here, but it will be a matter of destruction not development. Said that along with Advani ji, we had arrested VHP leader Ashok Sinhal, who had said that Hindus should produce more than five children. Said that when we had nine children, everyone was protesting, what is this.

He said that I have been a student of political science, so he knows what will happen next. Said that there is a psychological war in the country, people are being misled. We will continue to oppose communalism. We will continue to oppose those who run the agenda. Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the former President of Pakistan, General Musharraf met us. Said that who does not know Lalu.

In the program, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that caste-party politics happens in all the states, talking of caste and caste only in Bihar is an insult to Bihar. Caste is a reality, it will remain so. It will go on, but we talk of development.

Lalu Prasad Yadav recently came out after being in jail for several years, and came to campaign in favor of his party’s candidates in the by-elections in two seats of Bihar. However, despite the campaign of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his party did not get success in both the seats. Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav has returned to Delhi citing health.