Lalu Prasad Yadav praised BJP MP Hema Malini during a program in Patna

Lalu Prasad Yadav always remains in the headlines through his statements. Apart from being a well-known face in the world of politics, Lalu is also very popular for his witty style. One such style was seen in Lalu Yadav’s Patna. He had praised BJP MP and film actress Hema Malini, who arrived at an event. After the program was over, Lalu Yadav wrote in a tweet on Dreamgirl that, ‘Chhota small life hai, pyar do pyar lo’.

During a program in Patna, Hema Malini had come to give her performance. During this, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav had said many things in his praise. He had said during a program that Hema ji would not know. Today we will tell them that we love you so much. We have also named the daughter of the people. Raising his point, Lalu had said that we have named our daughter after Hema Malini ji. We have a daughter named Hema.

He thanked Hema Malini for coming to Bihar. Lalu Yadav had said that those who say don’t go to Bihar, don’t go to Bihar… there remains a submarine, but Hema Malini ji has broken this myth by coming to Patna. In the beginning of the speech, he had said that Hema ji is getting ready now. You know, we are giving speeches in the middle so that there is no wastage of time. You guys will not get upset hearing the speech that was called here for the program and now the speech is happening. On this matter, the people sitting in the hall started laughing and laughing.

After this speech, Hema Malini gave her performance with her dance group. Even after this program, Lalu Yadav while addressing the media had said, ‘Even at this age it does not seem that there has been any change in Hema Malini’s enthusiasm. No one else can do so much hard work. At the same time, Hema Malini also thanked Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in a tweet that, ‘You all have given so much love – I am really grateful.’ Responding to this tweet, Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote that it is your nobility that you accepted our invitation, the rest of us are in the headlines from the beginning. Give love, take love… life is short.

Let us inform that Lalu Prasad Yadav had once said in one of his statements that the RJD government will make roads as soft as Hema Malini’s cheeks in the whole of Bihar. He was heavily criticized for his statement. Regarding this statement of his, Lalu Prasad Yadav said during a program that I did not give this statement and later personally went and told Hema Malini about this statement.





