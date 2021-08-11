Lalu Prasad Yadav son Tejashwi Yadav brother Tej Pratap Yadav, on media and Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was furious at the media. During a Facebook live, he threatened to file a case against the journalists of Bihar and said that an attempt is being made to defame the Lalu family. Attacking the media, he said that show what Narendra Modi is doing. No one has the right to surround Lalu Prasad Yadav.

This video of Tej Pratap Yadav is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Tej Pratap Yadav is targeting the media and saying that you guys are doing this gimmick here, will file PIL against you guys. Along with this, you will also file a defamation case. He lashed out at the media and said that we leave that’s why…. About my father Fodder scam… Tell me what is fodder scam? He is seen in a strict attitude like his father in this video.

He said that by making everyone sit and debate, you do tamasha, and what is Modi ji doing? What Nitish ji is doing today, what is Sushil Modi doing, don’t even show that thing. Targeting Sushil Modi, he said, ‘Why don’t you show it by focusing on his big mall being built? ‘ Nitish Kumar is sitting on the throne after killing him, why don’t you show him?

Tej Pratap Yadav surrounds his father while talking to Lalu Prasad Yadav. You people do not have the right to surround them….. He said that Bihar’s media has been sold for a few pennies. This video of Tej Pratap Yadav is becoming fiercely viral on social media. People are also giving their feedback on this viral video.

Brother’s mood is very bad, neither ‘fodder’ is visible in power nor in life pic.twitter.com/fMcFZBFI0u — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) August 11, 2021

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote that “Oops this anger… don’t get angry as if it is his crown, it always rides on his head like this.” Sharing this video, Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabmani Tripathi wrote that brother’s mood is very bad, neither ‘fodder’ is visible in power nor in life. Describing Tej Pratap Yadav’s mental condition as bad, a Facebook user wrote that see the beauty of democracy… a mentally ill person has also been the health minister of the state.





