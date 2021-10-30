Lalu Yadav again attacked Nitish Kumar, said – that’s why he named Paltu

When RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived to address an election meeting after six years, Bihar CM Nitish was very attacked. He said that Nitish is an expert in hitting back. That’s why they named him Paltu Ram. Lalu said that now he will not have an agreement with Nitish. No one believes in them. Then he is Paltu Ram.

Lalu Yadav said that Tejashwi Yadav was made CM by you people, but Nitish Kumar messed up the election results. The RJD supremo also reminded how he had made Nitish Kumar the chief minister in 2015 despite getting more seats. Lalu Yadav said that Nitish Kumar does not belong to anyone. He is saying in Patna that Lalu Yadav will get him shot. Lalu said that if we will get him shot, he will die himself.

Lalu said that Nitish has not done any work in the last 15 years. Bihar is still waiting to get special status. Lalu Yadav said that Nitish Kumar will soon be found in the soil. Lalu once again demanded caste census from the electoral platform. He said that Tejashwi has removed the face of Nitish Kumar. After this statement of Lalu, JDU retaliated and said that Kachumar, your two sons together have expelled your party, Lalu ji. Otherwise, you do not come to the election campaign leaving health benefits.

Keep in mind that after 2015, Lalu has not addressed any election meeting. Lalu was sentenced to 7-7 years in jail by a special CBI court on two sections. The court had ordered the two sentences to be commuted separately. At present, the court has released him on bail. However, before that the CBI had claimed that half the sentence of Lalu Prasad Yadav has not been completed yet. But after this, Lalu got bail in the hearing held on April 17.

After coming out of jail, he was staying at his daughter Misa’s house in Delhi. Lalu was ailing for a long time. Earlier he was admitted to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi. If there was no improvement, he was later admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. He has returned to Bihar after getting the green signal from AIIMS.