Lalu Yadav rejects Chirag Paswan discussion: Lalu Yadav rejects Chirag Paswan discussion, only Tejaswi will support him in Bihar:

Patna

After meeting Tejaswi Yadav in Patna, LJP leader Chirag Paswan met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi on Thursday night. He has appealed to Lalu Prasad Yadav to come to Patna on the death anniversary of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is recovering in Delhi, has certainly blessed Chirag but has turned down a request to come to Patna.

It is clear from this that Lalu Yadav will do Bihar politics from Delhi. Speaking to media after the meeting, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “We will not be able to go to Patna, but more people will be with Tejaswi.” At the same time, on considering Chirag Paswan as his son and nephew, Lalu Yadav said yes, they agree with him. He said Chirag had come to invite his father to the bar.

We will support Chirag

Lalu Yadav said, “We will support Chirag Paswan’s family from all sides.” At the same time, on whether Tejaswi and Chirag will work together in Bihar, Lalu said that this time we will talk later. Then he said that’s all. Our full blessings are on their backs. Lalu Yadav said, “We want Chirag to be with us.” We also talked to his mother. Lalu Yadav said that we were also with Paswanji.

Chirag Paswan said at the invitation of Tejaswi Yadav – now is not the right time to come together

We have come to bless

At the same time, Chirag Paswan said, “We have come only to seek the blessings of Lalu Yadav.” He was like our father. May his blessings be upon you. We used to go to his house since childhood. Politics will be talked about later.

Ara News: Chirag Paswan’s advice to JDU MLA Gopal Mandal – It is also important to keep in mind the prestige of the place

It is worth noting that after the death of his father, Chirag Paswan has split into the NDA and the family. Uncle has broken up the party. At the same time, BJP and JDU leaders have stopped giving statements. In such a scenario, Chirag is looking for another political equation in Bihar. With the blessing of his father, he is looking for a new land for himself. According to political experts, Chirag Paswan will soon challenge Nitish Kumar in Bihar along with Tejaswi Yadav.