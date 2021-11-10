Lalu Yadav wished son Tejashwi yadav happy birthday saying go ahead be leader of bihar people started commenting on social media –

The RJD supremo wrote, “Dear Tarun (@yadavtejashwi) You serve the people of Bihar a lot. With a new vision and public utility, take the state far ahead, this is what we bless on the birthday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulated his younger son Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday and blessed him to take Bihar forward with a new vision. On his birthday, he posted a picture on his Twitter handle, in which he is sitting in the garden with his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav is giving him a pot with a sapling.

In his birthday greetings, Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote, “Dear Tarun(@yadavtejashwiYou should serve the people of Bihar a lot. With a new vision and public utility, take the state far ahead, this is the blessing on the birthday. Keep a calm mind, sensitive heart and soft speech with struggle, energy and fearless mind and give the desired leadership to Bihar!”

After this message, many people commented on social media. Dilip Kumar Singh@dksinghdks A user by the name tweeted, “Big misfortune will happen to Bihar which will give leadership opportunity to an illiterate member of your corrupt family. Can anyone forget the terror and loot you have created from 1990 to 2005? #Chara”

Mukesh @mukeshxl A user by the name wrote, “Misfortune of Bihar whose father and mother are both chief ministers and could not educate their son. Want to impose the same illiterate son on Bihar? Girish Mehta @GIRISHM76747972 Wrote, “Whose parents have been the Chief Minister of the state and kept their son illiterate, what message does that leader want to give to the people of the state that the people of the state do not need to read and write and the people of the state should remain illiterate and proud. And leaders like us kept fooling the people and ruled the state.”

Deepak Kumar Srivastava@DEEPAKK59904304 He tweeted, “There is no need to go anywhere else to learn all these qualities and especially soft voice, it is enough to listen to your old speeches, there is hardly any other leader in the country who can mix sweetness in the mind like you. The one who speaks soft-spoken, hearty birthday greetings and best wishes!”

Arun Kumar Kaushal @arunkaushal65 A user by the name wrote that the eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav is eligible to succeed Lalu ji, not the younger son Tejashwi Yadav. He wrote in his tweet, “Your elder son is your heir, he will take up the Lal of Bihar and Sanatan Dharma, the same CM post is worth Jai Tej Pratap.”