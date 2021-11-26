Lalu Yadav’s health deteriorated again, admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS due to fever and fatigue.

Lalu Yadav, who was away from Bihar for a long time due to jail term and then illness, has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi. He was rushed to AIIMS after complaining of fever and fatigue. After investigation, he was admitted to the emergency ward. Doctors say that he has been kept under strict observation.

However, his condition is not stated to be serious. Their blood samples have been sent for examination. Doctors say that the report is awaited. Lalu Prasad Yadav is suffering from many serious diseases. Both his kidneys are failing. Doctors have advised Lalu Yadav to undergo a kidney transplant. Because of this, he was prevented from going to Bihar.

The RJD supremo was seen driving an open jeep in Patna on Wednesday itself. Lalu was seen driving the jeep on the roads around the residence of his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi. Seeing this style of Lalu, his supporters were also very excited. Lalu later said that after many years he got a chance to drive his first car.

It is worth noting that for the last few years, Lalu Yadav is not in the headlines due to serving the sentence in the corruption case. Lalu Yadav is now out on bail after serving half the sentence. Due to being in jail, Lalu Yadav has been suffering from all kinds of diseases. He had to spend most of the time in Delhi in connection with the treatment.

Although he returned before the by-elections in Bihar and campaigned for his party, the RJD had to face defeat in both the seats. He also came under the target of opponents for this. The opposition was taunted that Lalu’s era is no more, but through jeep driving, he tried to send the message that he is still strong.