Lalu’s “rally” in Bihar after 6 years: Said – In BJP rule, the rail-ship was sold, Tejashwi uprooted, I have come to immerse

After a long time, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who came to his home state of Bihar, reached in front of the public in Bihar and filled the people with enthusiasm in his old style. Said that “the rail-ship was sold in BJP rule, Tejashwi uprooted it, I have come for immersion.” This rally of Lalu Prasad Yadav is being held after six years. During this, a huge crowd gathered in the meeting. After many years, the enthusiasm among the supporters was also very high due to Lalu’s rally.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s election meeting was held at Tarapur in Munger district on Wednesday in the final round of campaigning for the by-elections for two seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. During the campaign for party candidate Arun Kumar Shah from here, the RJD leader said that “no work has been done in the Nitish government. Nitish Kumar is now panicked. They are saying that Lalu will get them killed. Now is this work left with Lalu? Said- The people of Bihar had made Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy Chief Minister.

Told that we have benefited the railways of Rs 5000 crore, the NDA government is engaged in selling everything. This time the public had voted for Tejashwi for CM, Nitish Kumar became the CM dishonestly. Nothing happened under his rule. People will vote for RJD in this by-election as well. And will uproot the NDA.

The former Chief Minister said that we never gave up in front of communal forces. Those who bow down to him are cheating the public. Said – This time the public has understood everything. She can’t stand it anymore.

