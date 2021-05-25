Lamar Odom admits he no longer speaks to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has revealed that he is no longer on talking phrases with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, or the remainder of the Kardashian-Jenner household, admitting that he misses all of them ‘tremendously.’

The 41-year-old former NBA participant opened up to Andy Cohen on Monday, as he defined the place he stands with the famously household, following his near-fatal overdose in 2015 and eight years after Khloe first filed for divorce.

In a frank interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the Bravo host requested Lamar the place he and Khloe – who married in 2009 – stand now, saying: ‘She was such a presence there throughout a few of your hardest instances.’

Lamar responded: ‘Sadly, you understand, due to my conduct and a few unhealthy choices, we do not actually discuss any longer.’

He continued: ‘I miss their household tremendously. We have now to dwell with the choices that we make after which, hopefully in time individuals heal and [will] give you the chance to forgive me.’

‘In fact, anybody’s all the time gonna miss love,’ he added. ‘That is real. , the personalities, simply spending time with them, it was probably the greatest instances in my grownup life.’