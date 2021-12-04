Lamine Diack, Olympics Power Broker Convicted of Taking Bribes, Dies at 88
Lamine Dyke, former chairman of the World Governing Council of Track and Field, who was convicted last year of corruption for taking bribes related to the Russian doping scandal, died at his home in Senegal on Friday. He was 88 years old.
His death was confirmed by his son Papa Masata Dyak.
Mr Dyke was one of the most powerful men in the sport for decades as a member of the International Olympic Committee and head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, then known by his acronym Track and Field Governing Body, the IAAF, which he led from 1999 to 2015. (IAAF was renamed World Athletics.)
With gray hair and frequent expensive suits or long, flowing robes, Mr. Dyke has shouldered the shoulders of world leaders, star athletes and top sports officials whose careers and prominence on the track and field have been enhanced by Olympians like Usain Bolt.
After being arrested in France on charges of corruption and money laundering and accepting a bribe of more than $ 1 million from the Russian Athletics Federation in 2011, Mr Dyke, who had been shadowed by years of corruption, saw his legacy tarnished in November 2015. He resigned as head of track and field a few days after the IOC suspended him as an honorary member.
According to French prosecutors, Russian athletes were pressured to pay bribes to conceal positive doping tests, some of them competing in the 2012 London Olympics.
Mr Dyke’s son, a sports official working for his father and other track officials were also accused of participating in the scheme and rigging votes for several Olympic hosting rights.
In September 2020, Mr Dyke was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended.
Lamin Dyke was born on June 7, 1933 in Dakar, Senegal. Before becoming president of the IAAF, according to his character on the organization’s website, he was a promising long jumper, having won the French title in 1958. But a knee injury dashed his hopes of competing in the 1960 Olympics in Rome.
He continued to lead the track and field governing body until the 1970s, eventually becoming the organization’s senior vice president in 1991. During the same period, he held several political appointments in Senegal, including the mayor of Dakar from 1978 to 1980.
Following the death of IAAF President Primo Nebiolo in 1999, Mr Dyke took over as acting president. He was re-elected in 2001 and held the post until 2015, when he refused to run again.
Despite his convictions last year, Mr Dyke received widespread support in Senegal. Responded on Twitter On the news of the death, Senegal’s president, Macky Sall, mourned the loss of “the most prestigious son” in the country.
Mr Sall wrote: “Dyke was a man of great stature. “My heartfelt condolences to the entire nation.”
#Lamine #Diack #Olympics #Power #Broker #Convicted #Bribes #Dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.