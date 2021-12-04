Lamine Diack, Olympics Power Broker Convicted of Taking Bribes, Dies at 88

Lamine Dyke, former chairman of the World Governing Council of Track and Field, who was convicted last year of corruption for taking bribes related to the Russian doping scandal, died at his home in Senegal on Friday. He was 88 years old.

His death was confirmed by his son Papa Masata Dyak.

Mr Dyke was one of the most powerful men in the sport for decades as a member of the International Olympic Committee and head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, then known by his acronym Track and Field Governing Body, the IAAF, which he led from 1999 to 2015. (IAAF was renamed World Athletics.)

With gray hair and frequent expensive suits or long, flowing robes, Mr. Dyke has shouldered the shoulders of world leaders, star athletes and top sports officials whose careers and prominence on the track and field have been enhanced by Olympians like Usain Bolt.

After being arrested in France on charges of corruption and money laundering and accepting a bribe of more than $ 1 million from the Russian Athletics Federation in 2011, Mr Dyke, who had been shadowed by years of corruption, saw his legacy tarnished in November 2015. He resigned as head of track and field a few days after the IOC suspended him as an honorary member.