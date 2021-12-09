Lana Rain Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Net Worth, Twitter



Actress & Glamour Model Lana Rain was born on 2 November 1995 in Jersey City, NYC, Montreal, United States of America. Lana Rain age 26 years. She completed her graduation in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. Her father and mother’s name is unknown. She began her career in 2015 in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, LanaRain earns around $200k- $500k USD a year from social media, paid AV websites, AV video selling, affiliates, and sponsorships.

Lana Rain is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. LanaRain is well known on AV video websites, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 176k followers on Instagram, 100k subscribers on Youtube Channel. Lana_Rain has over 215K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Lana Rain Age 26 years Date of Birth 2 November 1995 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $200k- $500k USD Career Start and End April 2015 to Present Family Father – Unknown, Mom- Unknown Nickname LanaRain

Lana_Rain Hometown Jersey City, NYC, Montreal, United States of America Place of Birth Jersey City, NYC, Montreal, United States of America Current City Brooklyn, New York City, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email [email protected] Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5’2″ or 157 cm Weight 120 lbs (54kg) Figure Size 32C-25-32 Bra Size 32C Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Zodiac Sign Scorpio Ethnicity White / Caucasian Religion Christianity Nationality American Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @LanaRainOfficial (176k Followers)

@bianca_exciana (6k Followers) Twitter @Lana_Rain (215k Followers) Facebook @LanaRainofficial (83k Followers) TikTok @LanaRain (k Followers) Snapchat @ LanaRain lana rain videos on YouTube @LanaRainTV (100k subscribers) Official Website linktr.ee/lanarainofficial Movies None Awards None

Who is Lana Rain?

Actress Lana Rain was born on 2 November 1995 (age 26 years) in Jersey City, NYC, Montreal, United States. She is well known for AV Movies. has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge followers on premium websites and social media. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, LanaRain kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium AV websites. Shortly after the start of the AV entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche.

And within a few months, Lana Rain’s videos went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became very popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 100k subscribers on Youtube, 176k followers on Instagram and 215k followers on Twitter as of June 2021. Lana Rain earns income from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Lana Rain Height, Weight, Fitness

Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. LanaRain has perfect body shape and skin, slim waistline, shiny hair, gorgeous body & beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She takes great care of her fitness and for this, she does workout, yoga, and exercise regularly, But you also know that a diet plan is very necessary for a fit and strong body. Lana Rain is 5’2″ or 157 cm tall, weight is 54 Kg and she has brown hair and blue-colored eyes.

Lana Rain Net Worth

Lana Rain earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. LanaRain did no share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $200k- $500k USD annually.

Lana Rain has big fan followers on Instagram (176k Followers), Youtube (100k subscribers), Twitter (215k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day LanaRain shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Lana Rain through social media profile private message. Her Email ID: [email protected] But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Lana Rain Family

Lana Rain’s father’s Name unknown he is a businessman and her mother’s name unknown she is a homemaker.

