Land Acquisition New Rules Jharkhand: In Jharkhand I will not work despite land acquisition across the country

Land Acquisition New Rules Jharkhand:

In Jharkhand, land is often acquired in the name of setting up industrial units to provide employment. However, complaints are received from the concerned company for not starting work even after taking possession of the land. In a similar case in Jamshedpur, the court of Minister Champai Soren, who became the presiding officer under Section 49 (5) of the Chotanagpur Tenants Act, 1908, has taken a stern stance not to use the land even after acquisition.Minister Champai Soren’s court has ordered to return the land acquired in his order to the ryot. The Minister said that this has been done under Section-49 (5) of the Chotanagpur Tenants Act, 1908. In this, work has not been done as per the agreement made by the company on the land acquired by Messrs. Bhalotia Engineering Works Ltd., Main Road Bistupur, Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district.

As a result, the court has ordered to return the land taken from Rayat Bijoy Singh, Khuntadih, Thane Sonari, District East Singhbhum, a total of 5.63 acres of land. In a similar case in Barkagaon area of ​​Hazaribagh district, the same court had ordered the return of ryots for not starting work and not providing employment even after land acquisition.