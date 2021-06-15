Land Rover Defender FCEV prototype enters development, to act as hydrogen 4×4 test bed- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Land Rover Defender FCEV prototype enters growth, to act as hydrogen 4×4 test bed- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Overdrive

Jaguar Land Rover has begun growth of the hydrogen fuel-cell-powered model of the Land Rover Defender. A prototype of the new-generation FCEV based mostly on the Defender SUV will start testing later this yr, though there is no such thing as a phrase but on this model making it to manufacturing. That is the newest effort from Jaguar Land Rover’s in its try to convey its formidable electrification plans to actuality, which goals for zero tailpipe emissions by 2036 and internet zero carbon emissions throughout the corporate’s provide chain, merchandise and operations by 2039.

Jaguar’s transfer to change into an all-electric model from 2025, and a number of other Land Rover EVs coming beginning 2024 are different aspects of this plan.

The hydrogen-powered Land Rover Defender, termed Undertaking Zeus internally, is being partly funded by the UK authorities by way of the Superior Propulsion Centre.

The objective with the FCEV prototype is to perceive how a hydrogen powertrain may be optimised to ship the efficiency and functionality anticipated of a 4×4 throughout elements starting from vary to refuelling as nicely as towing to off-road skill.

Land Rover has tied up with some giant part makers for the event of this undertaking which incorporates Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Methods and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre.

The Land Rover Defender is offered with a variety of powertrain choices globally that features 4 and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid as nicely as a range-topping V8.

In India, the Defender may be had with the P300 petrol that makes use of a 2.0-litre turbo to make 300 hp and 400 Nm, the P400 that makes use of an inline-six 3.0-litre turbo petrol for 400 hp and 550 Nm and the D300 that makes use of a brand new inline-six diesel for 300 hp and 650 Nm.

2021 Land Rover Defender costs in India begin from Rs 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom).