Landmark abortion ruling to be struck down, leak suggests; High prices here to stay, experts say

Maximum leaks – According to an unprecedented leak of opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court is ready to strike Rowe v. Wade. The draft leaked by Politico was written in early February, but it was not immediately clear whether it was rewritten or revised. Continue reading.

Hostility, Squad Action Bound – Anti-Israel rhetoric escalated when members of “The Squad” carried out anti-Israel rhetoric. Continue reading.

Sweet deal – Kansas politicians have criticized the secrecy of a new law that could subsidize an undisclosed company to $ 1 billion considering the opening of a plant in the state. Continue reading.

Inside work – A fugitive Alabama murder suspect has escaped as a top prison official whose colleagues hoped to retire were linked to jailbreak. Continue reading.

Release the cause of death – Icon of the country Naomi Judd has committed suicide after a long mental health struggle: report. Continue reading.

Politics

‘W’ supports – President George W. Bush will attend the inauguration of Trump-backed David Purdue’s opponent, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Continue reading.

Will Kane – Fox host Dr. Anthony Fawcett roasted for White House reporters to avoid dinner for health reasons when he joined the party before and after dinner, not wearing a mask. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – Fox host MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan has been interviewed, claiming that the purchase of Musk’s Twitter will increase the GOP’s “neo-Nazi” party. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Fox Host explains that Democrats will create long-term effects for children by promoting gender reassignment surgery and hormone blockers. Continue reading.

The primary is heated With the primary held in 13 states – including North Carolina and Georgia – the Midwestern states have started a crazy schedule this month. Continue reading.

Media

Ukraine Aid – Representative Mike Turner said Congress should take the Biden administration forward on aid to Ukraine. Continue reading.

Rufo is back – Christopher Rufo called on MSNBC to refer to him as the “ultra-right mastermind” behind the country’s growing education problems. Continue reading.

‘It’s about diversity of thought’ – Emily Compagno returns after claiming to be the host of “The View” Elon Musk wants independent speech for “straight, white men”. Continue reading.

Clear Delete Tweet – The New York Times deleted a tweet that Weather Underground member Kathy Bowden has died, replacing it with soft language. Continue reading.

Desantis under fire – MSNBC, “The View” and late night hosts have repeatedly personally attacked Florida Governor Ron Desantis. Continue reading.

Opinions

Melania Trump, Ripa. Jackie Walrowski – Foster care protects children, strengthens families and builds a better future for the youth of our country. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – The Gadget Clock host argues that the Ukraine war is designed to change the regime in Moscow. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – We are happy to be back at work. Unlike a group of Apple employees who claim that forcing them to return to the physical office is racist. Continue reading.

Jack Breyer – MSNBC’s Joy Reed and all critics of the racist theory apologize to our children. Continue reading.

Dr. Mark Siegel – Patients must be seen and treated as individuals, for the purpose of directing instructions, and not for the purpose of converting them into instructions or orders. Continue reading.

In other news

Conviction – Chad Michael Murray explained his belief in Hollywood: ‘I stick to the things I believe in.’ Continue reading.

Respect – The NFL Rookies take advice from Super Bowl champions on how other experienced soldiers should be honored in the locker room. Continue reading.

Kids work – A Japanese reality TV show now showing children working outside their homes on Netflix has sparked controversy. Continue reading.

Dressing up – Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Continue reading.

The case was dismissed – Kardashian-Geners Black China Wins Defamation Case: “Justice Wins,” Family Attorney Says Continue reading.

Fox Weather

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

– Shawn Hannity

