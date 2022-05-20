Landon Lucas, pilot known for New Jersey emergency landing, survives crash in New Mexico

Landon Lucas, pilot known for New Jersey emergency touchdown, survives crash in New Mexico



OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A pilot who pulled off an emergency touchdown in New Jersey final 12 months now has one other unimaginable story of survival.

Landon Lucas, 19, was the one passenger on a small aircraft when it crashed the other way up on April 9 in New Mexico.

The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a damaged backbone, ribs and each legs.

“I really managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of those accidents on my own, and it is form of simply loopy,” he instructed CBS2 in an unique interview.

It’s possible you’ll bear in mind Lucas from final July when he grabbed headlines for safely touchdown a aircraft on a bridge in Ocean Metropolis, New Jersey after its engine failed.

Lucas is now recovering from seven surgical procedures however says he can be again in the sky as quickly as he can.