Landslides and Torrential Rains Batter British Columbia
On Sunday and Monday, torrential rains in parts of British Columbia caused landslides, suffocated highways, stuck dozens of vehicles and warned of evacuation and flooding.
Residents of the more than 7,000-strong Canadian city of Merit, about 170 miles northeast of Vancouver, were told to evacuate their homes immediately after torrential rains caused the Coldwater River to overflow. Barricades will be erected to prevent people from entering the city after 4pm on Monday, it was announced.
The floods have crippled the city’s sewage system, the municipal notice said, adding that anyone who stopped would be at “risk of sewage backup” which could endanger their health.
British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Fernworth told a news conference on Monday that “Merit residents cannot use any water, including running water and flush toilets.”
The floodwaters also inundated two bridges across the river, which runs 59 miles from the Cascade Mountains, and crossed the third bridge, making it inaccessible.
It was not immediately clear on Monday whether there were any injuries or deaths in any of the accidents related to severe weather.
“People of Merit and all British Columbians affected by the flood: please be safe,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Said on Twitter Monday. “We are ready to help you as you cope with the floods and the extreme weather.”
Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Said The government was “observing” the situation in southern British Columbia.
In Agassiz, east of Vancouver, Mayor Sylvia Prenzer declared a state of emergency after the landslide and issued a flood watch warning for the Kent district, including Agassiz. The landslide disrupted traffic on two roads, officials said: Rockwell Drive, about 1.5 miles wide, and the Lougheed Highway, which runs for about 95 miles, and is also known as Highway 7.
Martina Martinkova, who was driving with her daughter on the highway near Agassiz, spent more than half a day in her car, which was one of at least a dozen vehicles that had stopped due to the mud.
In an interview broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Ms. Martinkova, with her son sitting in her dark car, leaning on her shoulder from the back seat, said people in the vehicles around her were sharing food and water throughout the test.
“We were very lucky not to be hit,” she said of the landslide, adding that the group had fruit and coke. “It’s very scary.”
Paul Doyle, who was stranded with his family in a pickup on Sunday night due to two mudslides in Hope, British Columbia, told CBC that he and other stranded motorists had “created a little community.”
He said the largest of the two slides, “looks like the side of the hill has just split,” left a large mound of rubble on a large section of the highway.
On Sunday, before he got stuck, Mr. Doyle said the torrential rains washed away many parts of the highway, destroying tires of several vehicles and creating deep potholes.
About 150 people were trapped in Mr Doyle’s group, he said, including health care workers and highway department staff. He said no one was intimidated, despite hours of silence from officials. “We’re just hanging out,” he said.
Mr Fernworth told reporters Monday that search and rescue crews were trying to figure out “what is the best way to reach people trapped in their vehicles”.
He said about 80 to 100 vehicles were stranded on Highway 7 and that emergency workers were still being hampered by “very difficult weather.” Air defense was possible, he said, but it was complicated by strong winds.
“They will do an assessment, and they will decide the best way, the safest way to get people out of those slides,” he said. Fernworth told of the crew.
Monday afternoon a Royal Canadian Air Force The squadron was assisting in the rescue operation using a helicopter.
Heavy rains have lashed the Pacific Northwest of the United States, including the state of Washington. The meteorological system was formed by an atmospheric river, part of the confluence of storms that was so vast that it spread from California to Washington and southern British Columbia.
Heavy rains flooded parts of Washington on Monday, requiring a helicopter crew to evacuate 10 people from a residential area, including the town of Forks in the northwest corner of the state, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Pacific Northwest.
In Whatcom County, in the northern part of the state bordering Canada, flooding has boosted rescue efforts, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, And off a muddy interstate part 5, accordingly Washington State Patrol.
The region has experienced “really wet weather this year,” said Justin Pulin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Seattle.
This week, the region was under “long-term rainfall,” resulting in saturated ground, with strong winds, bluffs destabilizing.
The region is experiencing severe weather after a few weeks of forest fires. Authorities have warned that areas where trees have been gutted by the fire could be susceptible to mudslides in torrential rains. Merritt had experienced record high temperatures and droughts over the summer.
Jesus Jimenez contributed to the report.
#Landslides #Torrential #Rains #Batter #British #Columbia
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.