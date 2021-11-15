Landslides and Torrential Rains Batter British Columbia

Martina Martinkova, who was driving with her daughter on the highway near Agassiz, spent more than half a day in her car, which was one of at least a dozen vehicles that had stopped due to the mud.

In an interview broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Ms. Martinkova, with her son sitting in her dark car, leaning on her shoulder from the back seat, said people in the vehicles around her were sharing food and water throughout the test.

“We were very lucky not to be hit,” she said of the landslide, adding that the group had fruit and coke. “It’s very scary.”

Paul Doyle, who was stranded with his family in a pickup on Sunday night due to two mudslides in Hope, British Columbia, told CBC that he and other stranded motorists had “created a little community.”

He said the largest of the two slides, “looks like the side of the hill has just split,” left a large mound of rubble on a large section of the highway.

On Sunday, before he got stuck, Mr. Doyle said the torrential rains washed away many parts of the highway, destroying tires of several vehicles and creating deep potholes.

About 150 people were trapped in Mr Doyle’s group, he said, including health care workers and highway department staff. He said no one was intimidated, despite hours of silence from officials. “We’re just hanging out,” he said.