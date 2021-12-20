Lanka Premier League 2021 Nuwan Thushara took 5 wickets Kusal Mendis hit stormy 50s Pakistani businessman Galle Gladiators reached in final

Galle Gladiators, the team of Pakistani businessman Nadeem Omar, made it to the final of the Lanka Premier League 2021 after winning 64 runs against Jaffna Kings in Qualifier One on the night of 19 December. Galle Gladiators defeated top-ranking Jaffna Kings for the third time this season. They had earlier defeated Jaffna Kings by 54 runs on 5 December and 20 runs on 17 December.

Jaffna Kings will now have to play Qualifier 2 to reach the final, where they will have to break a challenge from Dambulla Giants. The team winning Qualifier 2 will face Galle Gladiators in the final. The final match of the tournament is to be played on 23 December 2021 at Mahindra Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota at 7:30 PM (Indian Time).

In this victory of Galle Gladiators, 27-year-old Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara and wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis played an important role. Nuwan took 5 wickets for 13 runs in 21 balls. He took 3 wickets in his last 5 balls without giving any runs. However, he failed to take a hat-trick. At the same time, Kusal played an innings of 85 runs in 53 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. He completed his fifty in 33 balls.

Kusal Mendis was also adjudged player of the match. He also became the highest run-scorer this season of the tournament. Kusal Mendis has scored 288 runs in 9 matches. Apart from him, Danushka Gunathilaka scored 55 runs in 42 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six. Danushka completed her fifty in 34 balls. Danushka crossed the 50 mark for the first time in 9 matches of the tournament.

In Qualifier One played at Mahinda Rajapakse International Stadium in Hambantota, Jaffna Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. Electing to bat first, Galle Gladiators scored 188 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Jaffna Kings were bundled out for 124 runs in 16.5 overs. He lost the last 5 wickets in just 15 runs.

At one point his score was 109 for 5 in 13 overs. After this he scored only 15 runs in the next 23 balls and lost the remaining 5 wickets. From his side, only Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Wanindu Hasaranga could touch the double figure. Gurbaz scored 59 runs in 37 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. Hasaranga scored 29 runs in 15 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s husband and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik failed to excel with both bat and ball. In bowling, where he conceded 10 runs in an over and at the same time, the batting could score only 2 runs. Nuwan Thushara took 11 wickets in 7 matches this season.