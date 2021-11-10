Lanka Premier League Indian Irfan Pathan Pakistani Shahid Afridi not Selected 3 out of 5 icon Overseas cricketers age above 40 years see Players full list

Each team of the Lanka Premier League has 14 local and six foreign players. The matches of the second season of the tournament are to be played from 5 December to 23 December 2021. Foreign players have been selected in 4 categories.

The players of the new season of Lanka Premier League i.e. LPL 2021-22 have been announced. Five teams (Dambula Giants, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Stars, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Warriors) will take part in the tournament this season.

20-20 players have been selected for each team. Each team has one foreign and one indigenous icon player. Imran Tahir (Dambula Giants), Mohammad Hafeez (Galle Gladiators), Chris Gayle (Colombo Stars), Faf du Plessis (Jaffna Kings) and Rovman Powell (Candy Warriors) are the five foreign icon players. Three of them (Tahir, Gayle and Hafeez) are above 40 years of age.

Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Thissara Perera and Charit Asalanka are the desi icon players. All of them except Chamira and Asalanka are above 30 years of age. Chameera of Colombo Stars is 29 and Asalanka of Candy Warriors is 24 years old.

At the same time, local players have been kept in 10 categories. These categories are Icon Local, Diamond Local, Gold Local-A, Gold Local-B, Classic Local, Emerging Local and Supplementary Local-1, Supplementary Local-2, Supplementary Local-3 and Supplementary Local-4. Gold Local-B has two players, while Classic Local and Emerging Local have 3 and 2 players respectively.

Colombo Stars (Source- Instagram- LPL – Lanka Premier League)

Galle Gladiators (Source- Instagram- LPL – Lanka Premier League)

Jaffna Kings (Source- Instagram- LPL – Lanka Premier League)

Candy Warriors (Source- Instagram- LPL – Lanka Premier League)

Dambulla Giants. (Source- Instagram- LPL – Lanka Premier League)

Local Emerging and Supplementary Local categories have been kept to give special attention to the young talent of Sri Lanka. Let us inform that the players’ draft for the Lanka Premier League 2021-22 was to be held on 5 November, but later this date was shifted to 9 November. A total of 600 players (300 foreign and 300 local) were involved in the draft this season.

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had also expressed their desire to play in the Lanka Premier League 2021-22, but they have not been selected. The title of the first season of the Lanka Premier League was won by the Jaffna Stallions (now Jaffna Kings). They defeated Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final.