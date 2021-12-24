Lanka Premier League Sania Mirza husband Shoaib Malik Hits 210 strike rate wonders in bowling Jaffna Kings 2nd time champion in row

Jaffna won the toss and decided to bat. He scored 201 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Galle Gladiators could only manage 178 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Jaffna Kings won the Lanka Premier League title for the second time in a row. He defeated Galle Gladiators by 23 runs in the match played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on the night of 23 December. He also defeated Galle Gladiators in the final of the year 2020. Then he won by 53 runs.

In this victory of Jaffna Kings, Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmor, besides Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik. also played an important role.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik batted at a strike rate of 210. He also bowled the most economical while batting for Galle Gladiators. He conceded just 12 runs in 3 overs. He gave away only 5 runs in the first two overs.

Avishka Fernando of Jaffna Kings was adjudged Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Jaffna Kings opener Avishka Fernando and Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 56 runs for the first wicket. Gurbaz got out after scoring 35 runs. Kohler Cadmore, who came in his place, also batted stormy. He shared a half-century partnership with Fernando for the second wicket.

Fernando was dismissed after scoring 63 runs. He completed his fifty in 31 balls. Shoaib Malik scored 23 runs in 11 balls. Cadmore remained unbeaten on 57 off 41 balls. Cadmore completed his fifty in 38 balls. Captain Thisara Perera remained unbeaten on 17 off 9 balls.

Galle Gladiators had a great start too. Openers Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka added 63 runs for the first wicket. Gunatilka was dismissed after scoring 54 runs in 21 balls. After them Ben Dunk returned to the pavilion without opening an account.

A few more wickets fell in Galle and the run-rate slowed down. Galle’s situation worsened after the dismissal of Kusal Mendis (39). Batsmen also kept getting out under pressure to chase down the target. Due to this the required run rate also kept increasing. Hasaranga and Chaturanga de Silva took 2 wickets each for Jaffna.