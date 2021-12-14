Lanka Premier League Sri Lankan Chaturanga de Silva Maheesh Theekshana took 7 wicket in 37 run Sania Mirza husband Shoaib Malik Jaffna Kings register biggest win

Jaffna Kings created history in the Lanka Premier League on the night of 13 December 2021. He won the biggest (with balls remaining) of the season. Sri Lankan all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva and spinner Mahesh Theekshana played a key role in Jaffna Kings’ victory against Dambulla Giants.

Chaturanga de Silva and Mahesh Thekshana took 7 wickets for just 37 runs. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's husband and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik is also a part of Jaffna Kings. He has scored runs in 5 matches so far this season at an average of 100.00. He also has two wickets in his account. In the match against Dambulla Giants too, he took one wicket for 14 runs in 2 overs.

This is Jaffna Kings’ fifth consecutive win in the Lanka Premier League 2021. He is at the top of the points table. He has 10 points in 6 matches. Dambulla Giants have 7 points from 6 matches. He is at number two. This is his second defeat in the tournament.

In this match played at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, Jaffna Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. Coming to bat first, the team of Dambulla Giants were bundled out for just 69 runs in 14.1 overs. Sri Lanka’s batting all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva took 4 wickets for 16 runs in 4 overs for Jaffna Kings.

Spinner Mahesh Thekshana took 3 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. Philip Salt scored 23 runs in 22 balls for Dambulla Giants. At the same time, Tharindu Ratnayake played an innings of 14 runs in 14 balls. Apart from these two, none of his batsmen could reach double digits.

Chasing the target, Jaffna Kings scored 71 runs for 3 wickets in 9.2 overs with the help of Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga. Fernando scored an unbeaten 22 off 17 balls with the help of two fours and a six. Hasaranga scored 37 runs in 18 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Imran Tahir took 2 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs for Dambulla Giants. Jaffna Kings won the match with 64 balls to spare. He broke his own record in terms of winning the most balls remaining. Earlier, on 7 December 2021, he had won the match against Dambulla Giants with 45 balls to spare.