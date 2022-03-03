LAPD officers now required to explain ‘pretextual’ stops on cameras



Los Angeles police officers will now have to explain their reasons for the so-called “excuse stop” as part of a policy adopted Tuesday to prevent the LAPD from stopping people from committing minor violations in an attempt to launch a larger investigation into the larger crime.

The move was unanimously approved by the five-member Los Angeles Police Commission. An excuse is made when officers stop pedestrians, motorists and cyclists for minor violations to investigate other offenses not related to the violation as per the commission’s agenda.

Under the new policy, officers can operate an excuse stop if they act on “determined information” without breach, not “on a mere concept or general feature.” Officers have to explain the reason for stopping on their body camera, which will also record the answer to the stopper’s question.

Failure to follow the procedure will result in “progressive discipline starting with counseling and retraining”.

Commission President William Briggs criticized the use of such stops, saying they often hurt people of color.

“This revised policy will not result in more crime, or more guns, or more lawlessness in the city of Los Angeles,” he said, the LAist reported. “Current policy harms our black and brown community. Current policy does not stop crime.”

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, said the stop had resulted in thousands of firearms being removed from the streets and the closure of the tactics threatened public safety.

“Commissioner of Police Briggs should get out of his soapbox, do his homework, and tell the truth about the pre-lesson stops and the important role they play in removing guns from our streets,” the union board said in a statement. “These guns have saved lives by removing them from our roads through traffic and pedestrian stops. They have prevented our residents from shooting, shooting, intimidating, hunting and killing. It’s very simple.”

The union noted that LAPD’s Newton Division officials recovered 817 firearms during 726 incidents last year. Of those, 507 were arrested at traffic stops and 115 at pedestrian stops, the union said.

According to police data, citywide, violent crime increased 5% as of Feb. 19, but homicide decreased nearly 17% compared to last year.