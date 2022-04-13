World

LAPD says they finally found culprits in brazen follow-home robberies plaguing city

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
LAPD says they finally found culprits in brazen follow-home robberies plaguing city
Written by admin
LAPD says they finally found culprits in brazen follow-home robberies plaguing city

LAPD says they finally found culprits in brazen follow-home robberies plaguing city

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Los Angeles police have identified the street gang as the culprit behind the blatant follow-up home robbery, where people were followed from posh locations to their homes, their jewelry or other belongings were snatched and sometimes shot.

“We’ve seen countless people shot at them,” Captain Jonathan Tippett, who leads an LAPD “follow-home robbery” task force, told the City Police Commission on Tuesday. “Many are dealing with trauma and injuries, being kicked, beaten, punched and whipped with pistols to the head.”

A Los Angeles Police Officer's Badge.

A Los Angeles Police Officer’s Badge.
(iStock)

According to Tippett, at least 17 gangs, most of them based in South Los Angeles, commit independent robberies, sometimes using spotters to target people wearing high-quality watches or driving expensive cars.

Los Angeles follow-home robbery suspect arrested a few days after his release from prison

Tippett said the guy loaded with about five cars followed some of the house goals.

Three suspects in an armed follow-home robbery were arrested earlier this month, including a man who has been arrested three times already this year.

The suspects held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his watch, police said. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTV)

The suspects held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his watch, police said. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTV)
(FOX11 Los Angeles KTV)

Victim in Los Angeles follow-home robbers pistol-whip video, police say

During a pair of armed follow-home Robbers Last month, a victim was seen on camera whipping a victim with a pistol outside a Los Angeles suburb.

Tippet said there were 165 such holdups last year and 56 so far this year, including five in the last two days. Thirteen people were shot, two of whom died.

READ Also  After meeting Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar America openly raised the issue of human rights abuse India ignored issue

Tippett said such attacks were “almost unheard of” before last year.

The Beverly Hills Guns business has seen a boom since the follow-home murder

“In my 34 years at LAPD, I’ve never seen this kind of criminal behavior in such a large, cohesive group,” Tippett said.

Los Angeles, California, USA - March 2009: Palm trees and flower beds on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Hollywood

Los Angeles, California, USA – March 2009: Palm trees and flower beds on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Hollywood
(iStock)

Los Angeles has been plagued by crime in recent months, with police issuing repeated warnings. Follow-home robbery Towards the end of last year, there was an increase in robberies and homicides last year, including the deadly shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant while she was at her wealthy Beverly Hills home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#LAPD #finally #culprits #brazen #followhome #robberies #plaguing #city

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment