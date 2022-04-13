LAPD says they finally found culprits in brazen follow-home robberies plaguing city



Los Angeles police have identified the street gang as the culprit behind the blatant follow-up home robbery, where people were followed from posh locations to their homes, their jewelry or other belongings were snatched and sometimes shot.

“We’ve seen countless people shot at them,” Captain Jonathan Tippett, who leads an LAPD “follow-home robbery” task force, told the City Police Commission on Tuesday. “Many are dealing with trauma and injuries, being kicked, beaten, punched and whipped with pistols to the head.”

According to Tippett, at least 17 gangs, most of them based in South Los Angeles, commit independent robberies, sometimes using spotters to target people wearing high-quality watches or driving expensive cars.

Tippett said the guy loaded with about five cars followed some of the house goals.

Three suspects in an armed follow-home robbery were arrested earlier this month, including a man who has been arrested three times already this year.

During a pair of armed follow-home Robbers Last month, a victim was seen on camera whipping a victim with a pistol outside a Los Angeles suburb.

Tippet said there were 165 such holdups last year and 56 so far this year, including five in the last two days. Thirteen people were shot, two of whom died.

Tippett said such attacks were “almost unheard of” before last year.

“In my 34 years at LAPD, I’ve never seen this kind of criminal behavior in such a large, cohesive group,” Tippett said.

Los Angeles has been plagued by crime in recent months, with police issuing repeated warnings. Follow-home robbery Towards the end of last year, there was an increase in robberies and homicides last year, including the deadly shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant while she was at her wealthy Beverly Hills home.

