Lara Dutta BTS Video Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta shares a fun dance BTS video from Akshay Kumar with Bell Bottom Set: Video: Lara Dutta became Indira Gandhi during the shooting of ‘Bell Bottom’

Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ has been released in cinemas on August 1. The film also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. In this video, Lara Dutta is seen in the role of Indira Gandhi. Lara Dutta has shared a BTS video from the set of the movie, in which everyone is seen dancing.

In this video, Lara Dutta is seen casting the character of Indira Gandhi. Apart from Akshay Kumar, other actors are also seen dancing in it. Sharing this video, Lara wrote, ‘Madame Mission succeeded. Only Bell Bottom can make you dance to his tunes. Video of some fun moments on set with Akshay Kumar. ‘





Along with fans, industry friends have also reacted strongly to Lara Dutta’s video, including her husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi and others.

Speaking about the role, Lara said that she had to do a lot of homework for it. He did a lot of research on Indira Gandhi. Read books, watch videos and embrace Indira Gandhi’s style of speaking for a walk. Lara said, ‘It was like a lifelong opportunity for me and I am grateful for that.’

It is said that Lara was tested several times to give her the look of Indira Gandhi. Her face was made like Indira Gandhi by applying make-up for hours. Lara had to spend 3-4 hours with makeup artists before each shoot.

