Lara Dutta Divorce Called by Daughter Former Miss Universe Got Stunned Scolded Husband Indian Tennis Star Mahesh Bhupathi

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta was shocked to hear her four-year-old daughter Saira divorced. After this, she had also told her husband Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta made a big disclosure about divorce during the promotion of her recently released web series Hickups and Hookups. She also narrated an anecdote when she had told her husband Mahesh Bhupathi to tell her daughter Saira about the divorce.

Lara Dutta and Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The very next year in 2012, both became parents to a daughter, Saira. In the promotional event of her recently released web series, Lara shared an anecdote from the year 2016 while talking to Brute India.

Former Miss Universe told that Mahesh Bhupathi had informed his four-year-old daughter about the divorce while watching his favorite television series FRIENDS. Due to which later he had to become a victim of Lara’s anger as well.

In fact, it happened that once in a game, Lara’s daughter Saira said, ‘Mum, this is my house and that is yours’. I am divorced. Lara was surprised to hear this. He told that, after hearing these words of his daughter, he almost got heart-attack. After that he asked Saira, what are you saying? Who told you this? What is divorce?

After this Saira said that, when the married life of two people is not going well and they live separately. It means they got divorced. Daddy (Mahesh Bhupathi) told this. After this Lara called husband Mahesh and got angry on him.

Lara Dutta got angry on Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara said angrily to the Indian tennis star on the phone call, ‘Why did you tell her about the divorce. To which he (Bhupathi) started laughing and said – Hey we were watching FRIENDS and he wanted to know why Ross (character of the series) had three marriages. Lara said angrily, so you told her what is divorce. We are such parents.’

Let us tell you that Lara Dutta was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen in 1994 to become Miss Universe in 2000. She married India’s first Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi on 16 February 2011. Bhupathi was earlier divorced from model Sweta Jaishankar in 2004.