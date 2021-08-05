lara dutta indira gandhi transformation makeover video shared by bell bottom star akshay kumar | How Lara Dutta’s appearance changed in Bell Bottom? Shocking video shown by Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, ‘Bell Bottom’ is going to be released soon. The trailer of the film also came among the audience on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role in this film. Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta also have a strong role in the film. There is a lot of discussion about the trailer that came out. Especially Lara Dutta is dominant. Her look and makeover in the film is astonishing. It is difficult to recognize Lara Dutta at a glance.

Lala played the role of Prime Minister

In the scenes shown in the trailer, the character of the Prime Minister is shown, who is issuing all the orders. The actress playing this role in the film is not a 55-60 year old woman, but she is a young and beautiful actress. The actress who plays the prime minister is none other than Lara Dutta. Seeing Lara Dutta in the character, it is difficult to recognize at once. This character of Lara Dutta is inspired by Indira Gandhi and she looks exactly like her. The style of wearing hair and sari is similar to that of Indira Gandhi, which Lara Dutta has tried to copy in a whole way. Lara has resorted to prosthetics make-up to do this role.

Four people did makeup together

In such a situation, now the make-up video of Lara Dutta has come out, which has been shared by Akshay Kumar himself and the rest of the starcast of the film. People are praising Lara Dutt’s makeup artist a lot. Akshay shared a BTS video whose caption wrote what was done to make the character come alive. Lara Dutta You have done well in this role. The entire make-up of Lara Dutta is shown in the video. In the video you can see how the makeup artist is doing makeup on Lara’s face. Four makeup artists are seen preparing Lara together. Lara’s face changes completely in a few moments in this fast forward video.

The film will release on August 19

Fans are surprised to see this look of Lara and her picture became increasingly viral on social media. Let us tell you that the film will be released internationally on August 19 with 3D and normal print. Akshay Kumar himself has released the trailer of ‘Bell Bottom’ on social media. Akshay and his entire team are excited for the release of the film. It has also been shared on Pooja Entertainment’s official YouTube channel, where you can watch it.

