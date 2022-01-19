Lara Dutta revealed about Salman Khan said he still calls me after midnight

Lara Dutta is in a variety of discussions on social media as of late. She is making a variety of headlines together with her latest launch net sequence ‘Kaun Banega Shikarvati’. Together with this, he was additionally seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Backside’. In the meantime, the actress has lately given an interview. During which he has made many revelations about his co-stars, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.

Lara Dutta has given an interview to Bollywood Hungama, throughout which she was requested about one behavior of Salman Khan, which has not modified within the final a number of years. Responding to this, Lara said that Salman still calls her solely after midnight. Lara said, ‘He still calls me after midnight. Even at the moment Salman wakes up at the very same time and I get his name on the similar time. Let me inform you, Lara labored with Salman within the 2005 movie ‘No Entry’.

Lara additional revealed about Akshay Kumar that he wakes up earlier than anybody else wakes up. It’s price noting that Akshay and Lara labored collectively of their first movie ‘Andaz’ in 2003, by which Priyanka Chopra was additionally with them. However, Lara said about Sanjay Dutt, ‘He’s still shy and reserved’.

Allow us to inform you, Lara Dutta made a comeback within the trade final yr with the movie ‘Bell Backside’. Relating to her character on this movie, Lara had said in an interview to PTI, ‘That is the fabric that’s being made, the character I’m doing excites me. I’m now a lot past the stage the place I need to play the lead, as a result of on the finish of the day, I actually really feel that if you’re going to include that mindset then you’re limiting your self so much’.

Actress Lara Dutta, 43, additionally said that she isn’t solely trying ahead to experimenting together with her characters, but additionally needs to alter the best way she works within the digital house. Within the yr 2020, he made his OTT debut with the sequence ‘Hundred’, by which he was seen within the function of a cop.