Lara Dutta says Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married this year Lara Dutta confirmed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding. Meanwhile, Lara Dutta has confirmed that Alia and Ranbir can get married this year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other since the year 2017 and regarding marriage, Ranbir had said some time ago that Alia and her would have got married if the Kovid epidemic had not happened.

Now in an interview given to Time Now, Lara Dutta has said, ‘I believe that both are going to get married this year.’ Lara Dutta was talking about her film, ‘Bell Bottom’, meanwhile she also said that she is from the old generation. He doesn’t know which actor from the younger generation is dating which actress.

She said, ‘I can tell about some couples but can not tell about some whether they are still dating or separated.’ When Alia Ranbir’s name came up, she clarified that both are going to get married this year.

The families of both are also very excited about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The families of both have got along well with each other. Alia also wrote a post wishing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. Recently, when Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin actress Karisma Kapoor reached the sets of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, she Alia was described as a member of the Kapoor family.

In an interview given to Rajiv Masand last year, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about his marriage. He had said that he wants to achieve that ‘goal’ (goal) of life soon. Ranbir had said, ‘I don’t want to belittle it by saying anything. I want to tick that goal very soon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen together on screen. The two will be seen working together in Ayan Mukerji’s film, ‘Brahmastra’. Alia Bhatt from her production film, ‘Darlings’ He is also ready to debut in the field of production.





