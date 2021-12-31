Lara Dutta shares her experience of working with Naseeruddin Shah in Zee Original series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’!

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Actress Lara Dutta is excited to share the screen with veteran star Naseeruddin Shah in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’, which will premiere on 7th December on ZEE5. Lara added that Naseeruddin Shah was on his wishlist for a long time.’Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’ is a very special show. With all kinds of content now available on the OTT platform, there is very little content that you can watch with the whole family. And you can enjoy it.”, Lara said.

He added, “I think in today’s time, content has been created that caters to different types of audiences – some of it is AG, some is thriller and some is dark. But I think it is for all of us like It is important for those who have grown up sitting in their homes, watching TV with everyone, to watch something with our kids and parents, and in a way, we are all a kind of dysfunctional family.”

‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’ is a drama based on the life of a royal king played by Naseeruddin and his dysfunctional family. Talking about working with the veteran star, Lara said, “I love the characters and I love Naseeruddin. Very happy to have the opportunity to work with Shah as he was on my wishlist for a long time. It was the first time we have come together and we had a lot of fun. We were shooting in Bubble in Mandawa.

We have spent almost 2 months together which has brought us all very close to each other and it was a very special experience.” Kaun Banegi Shikharvati A drama based on the life of Shahi Raja (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family The trailer gives you a glimpse of the craziness that can be expected in this series.The series will be available on ZEE5 which will premiere on 7th January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu as soon as she became Miss Universe, these stars also said Congrats!

Stars like Lara Dutta, Tiger Shroff, and Kangana Ranaut on Aayeku app, 1 crore downloads complete!

Fiza producer Pradeep Guha passes away, Priyanka Chopra – Lara Dutta – Dia Mirza pay tribute

Bell Bottom’ Release – Lara Dutta worries about the audience, this special appeal to the fans!

‘Mysteries will open on August 19 and cinema halls too’, Lara Dutta did this post regarding Bell Bottom!

Will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get married this year? This actress has revealed the secret!

How did Lara Dutta become Indira Gandhi? Akshay Kumar posted a makeup video!

‘My father was Indira Gandhi’s personal pilot’, reveals Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta

Fans are surprised to see Lara Dutta’s Indira Gandhi look in Bell Bottom, in reality, she looks so bold photos

Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom Trailer Released, Strong Starcast – Watch Video

Special screening of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, from Lara to Vaani Kapoor seen in the picture

Birthday: Lara Dutta lives in this luxurious house, eyes will be open after seeing pictures – PICS

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan's next project after 83 is a heroic film | Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film after 83 Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Lara Dutta shares her experience of working with Naseeruddin Shah in Zee Original series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’!

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 16:57 [IST]