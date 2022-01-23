Lara Logan Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Lara Logan’s Net Worth?

Lara Logan is a South African journalist, conflict correspondent, and producer who has a internet value of $7 million. From 2002 to 2018, Logan served as a correspondent for CBS Information, then she joined the conservative media firm the Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2019. Lara was employed by the streaming service Fox Nation in early 2020.

Logan was a correspondent for “60 Minutes” from 2005 to 2018, and she or he started internet hosting and producing Fox Nation’s “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” in 2020. In 2011, whereas overlaying the Egyptian Revolution, a mob of 200 to 300 males tore off Lara’s clothes and sexually assaulted her on the street throughout her protection of celebrations in Tahrir Sq.. She spent 4 days within the hospital recovering, and she or he later spoke about what occurred to her on “60 Minutes” to break the “code of silence” on what feminine journalists “have skilled however by no means discuss.”

Early Life

Lara Logan was born on March 21, 1971, in Durban, South Africa. She attended Durban Ladies’ School, and after commencement, she earned a commerce diploma from the College of Natal in 1992. Lara later enrolled at Alliance Française in Paris, graduating with a diploma in French language, tradition, and historical past.

Early Profession



In Durban, Logan labored as a reporter for the “Sunday Tribune” from 1988 to 1989 and the “Every day Information” from 1990 to 1992. She started working for Reuters Tv in Africa as a senior producer in 1992, and 4 years later, she began freelancing and took on assignments as a reporter and a producer/editor for ABC Information (London), NBC, CBS Information, Fox/SKY, ITN, and the European Broadcast Union. Lara additionally coated the Kosovo conflict and the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Nairobi for CNN. The U.Okay.’s GMTV Breakfast Tv employed Logan as a correspondent in 2000, and round this time, she labored as a contract correspondent for CBS Information Radio.

CBS

A couple of days after the 9/11 terrorist assaults, she requested a visa to journey to Afghanistan, and in November 2001, she infiltrated the Northern Alliance and interviewed Normal Babajan, who was their commander on the time. CBS employed Lara as a full-fledged correspondent in 2002, and over the following 4 years, she reported from the battlefield. She additionally contributed to “60 Minutes II,” “The Early Present,” “CBS Night Information,” and “Face the Nation.” In early 2006, CBS promoted Logan to Chief Overseas Affairs Correspondent, and she or he remained with the community till August 2018. In 2019, she quickly joined the Sinclair Broadcast Group to report on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Photographs

In November 2013, CBS Information pressured Lara to take a depart of absence after she gave an inaccurate report in regards to the Benghazi assault on “60 Minutes.” She blamed the inaccuracies on Dylan Davies, who was a supervisor of a U.S. Embassy guard pressure in Benghazi. CBS Information Government Director of Requirements and Practices Al Ortiz acknowledged, “Logan made a speech through which she took a robust public place arguing that the U.S. Authorities was misrepresenting the menace from Al Qaeda, and urging actions that the U.S. ought to soak up response to the Benghazi assault. From a CBS Information Requirements perspective, there’s a battle in taking a public place on the federal government’s dealing with of Benghazi and Al Qaeda, whereas persevering with to report on the story.”

After CBS

Lara left CBS Information in 2018 after the community declined to resume her contract, and she or he later mentioned that the media had a liberal bias and that journalists had been performing as “propagandists” and “political activists” in opposition to then-President Donald Trump. She quickly started working for the suitable-wing media group Sinclair Broadcast Group and ​tweeting about proper-wing conspiracy theories. After receiving criticism for sharing hoaxes involving antifa on Twitter, Logan claimed that the media watchdog group Media Issues for America was out to “destroy” her. In late 2021, she promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and AIDS, and she or he in contrast Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on “Fox Information Primetime,” ​incomes outrage from outstanding Jewish teams. United Expertise Company dropped her as a consumer as a result of they reportedly discovered the remarks “extremely offensive.”

Private Life

From 1998 to 2008, Lara was married to Jason Siemon, an American skilled basketball participant who was enjoying within the U.Okay. After they divorced, Logan wed U.S. authorities protection contractor Joseph Burkett on October 30, 2008. The couple welcomed son Joseph on December 29, 2008, and daughter Lola on March 4, 2010. Lara can be stepmother to Ashley, Joseph’s daughter from his first marriage.

Awards and Nominations

Logan has been nominated for 12 Information & Documentary Emmy Awards, profitable Excellent Persevering with Protection of a Information Story in a Repeatedly Scheduled Newscast for “CBS Night Information with Bob Schieffer” (for “Ramadi: On the Entrance Line”) in 2007, Excellent Interview for “60 Minutes” (for “Medal of Honor”) in 2011, and Excellent Protection of a Breaking Information Story in a Information Journal for “60 Minutes” (for “Battle for Mosul”) in 2017. Lara gained an American Girls in Radio and Tv Gracie Award for Excellent Reporter/Correspondent in 2004, and she or he acquired The David Kaplan Award from the Abroad Press Membership for the “CBS Night Information” protection of “Ramadi Embed” in 2006. In 2007, the Radio and Tv Correspondents’ Affiliation honored her with the David Bloom Award, and in 2011, she acquired the John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award (from the Nationwide Press Membership) and the Daniel Pearl Award.

Actual Property

In 2008, Logan paid $1.5 million for a 3-bed room, 4-lavatory dwelling within the Cleveland Park space of Washington, D.C. She put the house in the marketplace for $2.2 million in April 2013.