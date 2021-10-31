Large boot space and long mileage Maruti WagonR will be available here at half the price, the company will give 6 months warranty

When is getting here in the budget Maruti WagonR with strong mileage and boot space, with which the company is offering zero down payment loan.

The car that stands prominently among the budget cars with long mileage in the car sector of the country is the Maruti WagonR which is known for having the highest boot space in its segment.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh. But through the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home for less than Rs 2 lakh.

Before knowing what is the offer on WagonR, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of your favorite WagonR.

Maruti WagonR is known for its features and boot space, which the company has launched in the market with three variants. This car has been given 1197 cc engine, whose two variants have been given, talking about the first engine, it is a 1.0 liter petrol engine.

This engine generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Talking about the features of the car, features like 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, power steering, manual AC, have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Maruti WagonR, now you can also know the offers available on this car.

Actually, this offer has been given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and has kept the price at just Rs 1,83,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of May 2011 and its ownership is first. This car has run for 1,13,749 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-5C RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing the facility of zero down payment loan to those who want to take it on loan.