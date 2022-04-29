Large fire burning near homeless encampment in Oakland: reports



A large fire was burning in Oakland, California on Thursday evening. Residents living nearby said on social media that it was burning in a homeless camp. The video also shows firefighters at the scene.

The fire appears to be burning under a bridge near Merit Lake in the city center.

Flames were seen rising from the bridge and thick black smoke was rising over the city skyline. A social media user said the camp had been in the area for at least a year and no steps had been taken to clear it.

The video, posted on social media, sounds like a small explosion.

The city has been facing a homeless crisis for years.

Gadget Clock Digital has reached out to Oakland police for more details but has yet to hear.

This is a developing story. Please look back for updates.