Largest stock of gold in Naxal-affected Jamui of Bihar, Union Minister said in Parliament, told the plan ahead

Sanjay Jaiswal had asked in the house whether Bihar has the highest gold reserves in the country? He had also sought information from the government regarding conducting a survey of gold reserves in other districts including West Champaran.

India’s largest gold reserves have been found in Bihar. Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha member Sanjay Jaiswal had sought information from the government in the House, after which the information was given by the government. It is being told that this stock of gold is so much that there is no other place in the country.

Sanjay Jaiswal had asked in the house whether Bihar has the highest gold reserves in the country? He had also sought information from the government regarding conducting a survey of gold reserves in other districts including West Champaran. In response to this, the Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi said that the Geological Survey of India has conducted a survey of gold reserves in parts of West Champaran and Gaya and it was done under the supervision of the United Nations Framework Classification during the last five years. Is. He said that the average concentration of gold in these areas is low.

Bihar ahead in terms of gold reserves

Along with this, the Union Minister told in the Lok Sabha that the country has a total primary gold ore reserves of 501.83 tonnes, of which 654.74 tonnes are gold metal. This is 44 per cent of the total reserves. Getting such a huge stock in Bihar is good news for the state. This is followed by Rajasthan at 25 per cent, Karnataka at 21 per cent, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 3 per cent and Jharkhand at 2 per cent. In the Sono field of Jamui, 222.885 million tonnes of gold reserves including 37.6 tonnes of metal ore have been found.

The Center has amended the rules related to mining of other metals, including gold, to allow auction of G-4 level licenses for other metals including gold. After this, the cost of extracting gold is expected to come down. According to the National Mineral Inventory data, the total reserves of gold ore in the country as on 1 April 2015 are 50183 million tonnes, out of which 172.22 million tonnes are in the safe and balance resource category.