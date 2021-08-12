Largest Teacher’s Union Throws Support Behind Vaccination or Testing

The country’s largest teachers’ union on Thursday offered its support for policies that would require all teachers to be vaccinated against Covid or undergo regular testing.

This is the latest in a rapid series of changes that could make widespread vaccine needs for teachers more likely as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the United States.

“It is clear that immunizing eligible people is one of the most effective ways to keep schools safe,” Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Randi Weingarten, the powerful leader of the American Federation of Teachers, another major education union, signaled on Sunday her strongest support yet for vaccination mandates.